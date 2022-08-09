Fipe launches price reference table for tractors and harvesters

At the beginning of the month, the Fipe table for used harvesters and tractors went live, the first reference for the commercialization of such equipment in the country. The tool, available at site from the Economic Research Institute Foundation, brings a national average of prices. It consolidates the quotations of 241 models, from seven of the main manufacturers, says Sérgio Crispim, professor and economist at Fipe.

For now, 177 tractor models and 64 harvesters, with up to ten years of use, are part of the survey. To format the table, Crispim and his team consulted sources throughout the chain linked to the sector, from the manufacturer.

“Insurers need a reference when pricing the insurance premium for used equipment” — Sérgio Crispim, economist at Fipe

O agricultural machinery sector yearned for a “Fipe table”, says Crispim. “Insurers need a reference when pricing the insurance premium for used equipment and paying indemnities, for example.” Banks will also be able to use it to grant credit.

Fipe: price index is one of the possibilities

Later on, it will be possible for Fipe to publish a monthly rate of change in agricultural machinery prices, says Crispim. In the table, it was found, for example, that the prices of used agricultural machines have risen 51% since the 1st quarter of 2020. Another future idea is to disclose the price difference by region of the country.