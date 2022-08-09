Five movies to meet Natalie Portman besides Thor

Last week, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) hit theaters and Natalia Portman returned to the Marvel universe to play the brilliant scientist Jane Foster. She is the great love of the Norse god’s life and participated in the hero’s first two solo films. In the title directed by Taika Waititi, however, fans find astrophysicists at another time in life: she has terminal cancer and uses the powers of her ex-boyfriend’s old hammer to heal herself.

However, despite Portman being currently in the spotlight for the fantasy work, the actress has a collection of good roles in films of different genres such as drama, comedy and action.

Natalie even won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Drama in 2011 for her performance as the protagonist of Black Swan (2010). In the plot, she plays a ballerina who begins to hallucinate after winning the lead role in Swan Lake. At the height of her breakdown, the dancer begins to imagine that she transforms into the bird as she dances. The film is available on Star+.

Natalie Portman in a scene from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Check out more Natalie Portman movies:

The Professional (1994)

At age 13, Natalie debuted in theaters. She played Mathilda in the Luc Besson film. In the story, the character’s family is killed by a policeman and she only escapes the slaughter because she had gone shopping. Vengeful, she becomes a ward of her neighbor (and hitman), Léon (Jean Renó), and learns part of her trade to try to kill the state agent. The title can be seen on Prime Video and Apple+.

Closer (2004)

Ten years later, Natalie plays stripper Alice in Closer. She is the inspirational muse of journalist Dan Woolf (Jude Law) who, in turn, is the lover of protagonist Anna (Julia Roberts). However, the role of “professional of the night” is not just that. The character keeps a secret that guides the title. You can watch it on Prime Video.

V for Vendetta (2005)

The following year, Portman co-starred in Evey in the action film V for Vendetta. The story takes place in the mid-2020s, and the UK is ruled by a fascist regime. An employee of the state broadcaster, the girl is saved by V (Hugo Weaving) from being raped by the channel’s directors and becomes an accomplice in the rebel’s plan to blow up the English parliament. For the role, the actress even had to shave her hair in front of the cameras. The work can be seen on HBO Max.

Jackie (2016)

In Jackie, a biopic of former US first lady Jackie Kennedy, Natalie has the lead role. The plot takes place hours after former President John Kennedy was assassinated in Kansas during an open car ride, and the emblematic character decides to give an interview to journalist Theodore H. White, from Life magazine.