Flamengo vs Athletico-PR: Gabigol and Arrascaeta are denounced by the STJD | Flamengo

The Sports Attorney’s Office granted the request for reconsideration made by Athletico-PR and denounced Gabigol and Arrascaeta for bids that took place in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo will now need to prepare the players’ defense. The trial will take place on the 16th, at the Superior Court of Sports Justice, the eve of the return game, in Curitiba.

Athletico-PR gathered evidence from videos of the bids, links to journalistic articles, justifying Gabigol and Arrascaeta’s offering to denounce on the basis of articles 254-A and 254 of the CBJD, respectively. The first attempt had resulted in the filing, based on article 58-B of the CBJD, as the bids were observed and punished with a yellow card by the referee on the field.

After that, Athletico-PR asked that the decision be re-examined by the attorney general, Ronaldo Piacente. In the request for reconsideration, the club highlighted the removal of the referees by the CBF Arbitration Commission and the release of audio from the VAR booth as new elements.

According to Ronaldo, the fact that the match has video referees does not make it impossible to punish the athlete who commits a disciplinary infraction.

Gabigol’s conduct was framed in article 254-A of the CBJD:

Art. 254-A – Committing physical aggression during the match, competition or equivalent

PENALTY: suspension from four to twelve matches.

§ 1 – The following are examples of the infraction provided for in this article, without prejudice to others:

(…)

II – deliver kicks or kicks, unrelated to the game dispute, in a forceful way or assuming the risk of causing damage or injury to the person being hit.

Arrascaeta’s conduct was framed in article 254 of the CBJD:

Art. 254. Playing violent play:

PENALTY: suspension from one to six matches.

§ 1 The following are examples of the infraction provided for in this article, without prejudice to others:

I – any action whose use of force is incompatible with the standard reasonably expected for the respective modality;

II – reckless or reckless action in the dispute of the move, even without the intention of causing damage to the opponent.

