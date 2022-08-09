goalkeeper Rossi is free to hit with Fla

It only remains to define the “how” and “when”. But goalkeeper Agustín Rossi is already out of Boca Juniors. That’s what the column found yesterday (8) in Buenos Aires during the presentation of the new archer xeneize.

And the hiring is heavy: none other than Sergio “Chiquito” Romero, 35, ex-Manchester United and goalkeeper for the Argentina national team at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

With the arrival of Romero, Boca automatically rules out Rossi for the season’s sequel. As soon as “Chiquito” is able to play, he will be the starter, and the current reserve, Javier García, will keep the condition of substitute.

Romero’s debut is scheduled to take place against coach Carlos Tevez’s Rosario Central, at Bombonera, on Wednesday next week (the 17th).

Agustín Rossi saves Róger Guedes’ penalty in the 0-0 match between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, for the Libertadores round of 16 Image: Publicity/Boca Juniors

And Rossi?

The column told last week that Rossi and Boca were on an open collision course, even with the great 26-year-old goalkeeper being hailed by the crowd as he hadn’t seen since the times of “Duck“Abbondanzieri (in the 2000s).

Rossi’s contract with Boca expires in June next year, and his negotiations with the Football Council, headed by Juan Román Riquelme, ended in accusations and the decision to remove the goalkeeper who, in a heavy humiliation, must be ejected from the little by little, making his last two matches for the club this midweek (for the Argentina Cup, against Agropecuário) and on Sunday, against Racing, in Avellaneda.

Romero would not debut against “Academy” because it was revealed by the club and used its facilities to keep in shape this summer.

Rossi’s representative, Miguel González, was heavily criticized in an interview with Rádio La Red last week, revealing that Rossi’s salary was only R$60,000 per month, a value far beyond the market for an archer of his level.

“It gave me the impression that Boca decided that Rossi wouldn’t hold him anymore. They told me they wouldn’t sell him for less than US$ 18 million, crazy”, he commented.

“We were told that if Rossi didn’t sign, he wouldn’t play anymore. Boca doesn’t want Rossi to sign. To say that what we ask for could break the club is unbelievable. The club continues to be ungrateful to him. We gave in a lot, and faced the meeting like extortion.”

González also mentioned that his offer was for US$ 7 million (about R$ 37 million) net until 2026 – Boca spread the version that the value would be US$ 12 million.

“They didn’t even want to look at the counter-proposal we took. Riquelme told me: ‘It’s either that or we’re out announcing that he’s no longer Boca’s goalkeeper.’ Put things on the table to see who lies. keep him on the team. It’s my business, not Agustín’s. They’re totally ungrateful.”

With such confusion, the scenario for Rossi is clear. It is in Boca’s interest to profit from his sale, and that’s where Flamengo comes in, who probed the archer’s work at another point in the season.

Another way of negotiating is for “freedom of action”, as they call in Argentina the strategy of the player settling his rights on his own, which would occur from January.

Sergio Chiquito Romero is presented at Bombonera as Boca’s new goalkeeper Image: CABJ Disclosure

angry fans

An efficient 26-year-old goalkeeper was removed from the club and replaced by a 35-year-old veteran who has been out of action since March. Romero’s last club was Veneza, being relegated to the second place in Italy.

This is the mistrust that Boca will need to reverse with the arrival of “Chiquito“, at the end of his career.

Social networks exploded in Buenos Aires yesterday afternoon, detonating Riquelme for his superb and inflexible way of negotiating with athletes. The defender and captain”Cali” Izquierdoz was practically expelled from Boca two weeks ago without further consideration. He is now at Sporting Gijón, in Spain’s Second Division.

The next to go, according to the column, is striker Darío Benedetto.

He and Izquierdoz threatened to abandon Boca’s concentration on the eve of the decision against Corinthians, protesting the form and date of payment of the awards.

Now it’s the club’s turn to pay back — and “stump” — the rebels.