Good name? Manchester United define replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and go with everything to buy him

The Premier League has started. But the movement of English teams in the transfer market is still active. One of the teams that is looking for reinforcements is Manchester United. And he is close to finding the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, United are behind striker Arnautović, who is currently at Bologna in Italy. The director of the Italian club spoke about the interest of the Red Devils.

“Manchester United over Arnautović? We are proud of United’s interest in Marko, but we have no plans to sell him,” Marco di Vaio told Italian journalists.

Still at the press conference, di Vaio declared again that he intends to continue with Arnautović in the cast. “We want to keep him in Bologna, as the president said, he is a fundamental part of our project. There is no price”, he concluded.

Return to Premier League

Arnautović, 33, would join Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who is leaving the club. If he arrives at Old Trafford, it will be the striker’s return to England. The striker wore the shirts of Stoke and West Ham.