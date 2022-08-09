Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth importing the smartphone that costs less than $500?

The Google Pixel 6a is already on sale in the US, and promises to be the cheapest smartphone on the market, available for US$ 449 – just over R$ 2,300, in direct conversion.

It’s the same price charged for the Galaxy A53, Samsung’s “popular” smartphone, on sale in Brazil for R$2,299, and a little cheaper than the iPhone SE, on average at R$2,500.

The first differentiator of the Pixel 6a is the Tensor chipset, developed by Google itself and already available in the company’s main smartphones. The technology promises more agility in the processing of artificial intelligence, such as typing texts by reading aloud, according to website review “Tom’s Guide”.

In practice, the system captures punctuation or “send” and “clear” commands more easily, for example. The Tensor chipset is also a weighty attribute for the camera – a real highlight on this phone.

So far, the Pixel 6a is on sale in the US and Japan. Soon, though, it should be available in the UK, Canada, Germany, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan and India. Brazil is not on the list, but it is possible to import the smartphone from the USA. Is it worth it? Follow the list.

design

The Pixel 6a follows the same design pattern as models already released by Google. On the back, there are two tones separated by a horizontal bar, where the camera is. Available colors are Chalk (grey), Charcoal (charcoal) and Sage (green).

Version 6a is slightly smaller than Pixel 6: it is 6 x 2.8 x 0.35 inches. It’s also lighter: the back is not glass, but plastic. The advantage is the front, formed by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 glass protection, which makes the smartphone more resistant to water and dust.

The panel remains OLED: it offers deeper blacks and better contrast. This makes the picture sharper, especially when the user is watching videos or playing games on the Pixel 6a’s 6.1-inch screen.

Another benefit point is the speakers, which produce clear audio and can be muffled when the smartphone is horizontal, especially for games.

light and colors

Pixel 6a captures up to 131% of the sRGB color spectrum. It’s more than the iPhone SE, which reaches 115%. In comparison, the Galaxy A53 offers a more colorful display, with 204% in Vivid Mode and 123% in Natural Mode.

Still, the colors are more accurate on Google’s smartphone screen. In Delta-E classification, the scale ranges from 0.25 (adaptive) to 0.2 (natural). The closer to zero, the more accurate the colors. In comparison, the Galaxy A53 is rated 0.3 and the iPhone SE 0.21.

The screen brightness is higher than the Pixel 5a. At maximum brightness, it can reach 778 nits with adaptive brightness enabled, according to measurement of Tom’s Guide.

cameras

The Pixel 6a kept the two cameras of the Pixel 5a, but there is a catch: the number of megapixels of the angle lens has dropped. The new version uses a 12 MP sensor, compared to the Pixel 5a’s 16 MP. The shooter uses 12.2 MP sensor.

This might sound disappointing, but the Pixel A series has always been more about photo processing software than camera specs. Thus, the camera does not lag behind competitors in the market – even the most expensive devices.

As for video features, the Pixel 6a is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60 frames per second. The Tensor chipset supports Live HDR+ in 4K and has a speech enhancement feature for selfie videos – that is, ambient noise under control during recording.

Drums

This is probably a smartphone charge. According to Google, the battery lasts up to 24 hours in regular use. If in Extreme Battery Saving Mode, it can increase to 72 hours. That’s because the Pixel 6a’s charge is 4,410 mAh – smaller than the Pixel 5a’s 4,680 mAh.

In the battery test for internet browsing, the Pixel 6a lasted an average of 6h30, almost 3h less than the Pixel 5a. The smartphone supports charging speeds of up to 18W. But you need to buy an adapter separately.

Operational system

The Pixel 6a already arrives with Android 12 installed and has the capacity for another 3 years of software updates. So, yes, the smartphone is more than ready to receive Android 13, which should arrive by the end of 2022.

So, is it worth it?

Despite the low battery performance, the Pixel 6a is probably the best alternative for those looking for a smartphone for up to R$2,500. It has a bright screen, good looks and one of the best cameras among mid-range devices.

The Tensor chipset is another bonus: despite being economical, the cell phone does more than the competition for the same – or lower – price.