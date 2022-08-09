Google TV prepares platform to compete with Pluto TV

According to website 9to5Google, Google TV (successor/redesign of Android TV) should soon add 50 free live channels to the new version of the app. The discovery was made after analyzing the new version sent to the Play Store. In the decompiled code contains the phrase “enjoy 50 live TV channels with no subscription, subscription or download required“.

The expectation is that the additional channels will be ad-supported and served within the app itself, making the platform smarter and more competitive with other smart TV options. In addition, it excludes the need to use competing services, such as Pluto TV. For example, Samsung Smart TV has access to Samsung TV Plus, which has over 200 channels of free, ad-supported content.

If the new channels are actually added, it will bring live content to the platform ranging from news to cooking shows, movies and sports. In addition, it will have a differential in the system that will compete with other similar services, such as the aforementioned Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV, which until then, broadcast its programming grid live on Google TV.

According to the list released by the website, Google has managed to get some channels and well-known brands to increase its free live TV options, although it is far from the more than 200 channels available on Samsung TV Plus. However, it’s a pretty strong start.

Check out the list of channels that 9to5Google was able to identify in the image it had access to: