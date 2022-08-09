Google TV prepares to add more free live channels; see list – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Google TV is expected to implement 50 new free live channels soon. They are expected to be ad-supported and served within the app itself, which could rule out the need to use competing services such as Pluto TV. The information was found in a recent platform code.

Couple eating popcorn and watching TV (Image: Photo by JESHOOTS.com on Pexels)

Published by the website 9to5Google, the discovery was made after reviewing the latest version of the Google TV app (formerly Android TV) submitted to the Play Store. In the decompiled code, it was possible to access the phrase “enjoy 50 live TV channels without the need for subscription, subscription or download”, in addition to an image with thirty of the channels that would be available at the time of its launch.

Currently, Google TV is known for being an aggregator of content indications from other streams (such as Apple TV) and also offering support for renting and purchasing productions on the platform itself. In Brazil, in addition to being present on televisions, boxes, dongles and Android devices, in June this year it was also made available for iOS and iPadOS.

If implemented, the change will bring live content to the platform ranging from news, to cooking shows, movies and sports. In addition, it brings a differential to the system that left it behind other similar services, such as Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV – the latter being, even, who, until then, broadcast their programming grid live on Google TV.

Below are the channels seen in the image to which the 9to5Google had access and that will possibly be available live and for free on the platform:

Google TV gained support for multiple profiles

In May, Google TV took an important step towards making its interface more focused and personalized for each of its users. The platform announced the launch of individual profiles, recommendations and lists on its homepage, a feature quite common on streaming platforms.

The tool, which had been announced back in 2021, helps direct the user experience. In this way, people who live in the same house and use the Google TV application can have their own space on the platform, creating individual lists of what they want to watch and receiving suggestions that, in fact, have to do with their preferences.

With the change, it is even possible to link different Google accounts for each of the profiles, individually recording the search history and helping the Google Assistant to give more accurate answers to the user.

With information: 9to5Google