Greg Kinnear’s 10 Best Roles, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Greg Kinnear, who most recently appeared on the Apple TV+ original series, Black bird, may just be one of the most underrated actors of this generation. With a career spanning decades, he has been in blockbusters such as we are soldiers and Little Miss Sunshine and he’s had major roles in addition to those as well, including in both film and television.

According to the review aggregator website rotten tomatoes, some of these projects stand out with a rating of over 80%. But when it comes to movies, all of his other movies are below 80%, including some fan favorite movies like Anchor 2: The Legend Goes On (75%) and classics like You’ve got mail (69%) and we are soldiers (64%).

10 Nurse Betty – 83%

The black comedy debuted in 2000 and starred Renee Zellweger as a housewife/waitress who, after a breakdown from witnessing the brutal murder of her husband, goes into a fugue state and thinks she is a nurse on a popular soap opera. In that frame of mind, she decides to start chasing her favorite TV soap opera character, Dr. David Ravell, an actor named George McCord (Kinnear).

nurse Betty was applauded for being funny and quirky, along with its talented cast, including Kinnear. It is also among Renee Zellweger’s best film roles, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

9 Confirmation – 83%

In this 2016 film starring Kerry Washington as Anita Hill, who claimed she was sexually harassed by Clarence Thomas, Kinnear plays now-president Joe Biden. At the time of the events depicted in the film, Biden was a US Senator.

The film was praised by critics, and although Kinnear’s role was small and Washington was the star, he added tremendously to the story. Kinnear said he appreciated the role as it gave him the opportunity to “look under the hood at the machinations of everything that was going on,” according to IndieWire.

8 Modern Family – 85%

Winning multiple Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of its run, it’s no surprise that Modern Family is among Kinnear’s best roles. Although it was only a small guest star role, one of the many guest stars in Modern FamilyKinnear earned one of only two Emmy nominations for this.

In the popular and long-running comedy, he played Tad, a new potential client for Phil who is looking to sell his house. While Phil is oblivious to Tad’s advances, he seems very affectionate towards Claire, even kissing her on the mouth to say goodbye. It’s only when they visit Tad’s house that they realize he kisses everyone the same, including his family members, and meant nothing with the strange, seemingly flirtatious and brazen behavior.

7 Ghost Town – 85%

In this 2008 fantasy comedy film, Ricky Gervais stars as Bertram, a dentist who can see and talk to ghosts. Tea Leoni, meanwhile, stars as a young window girl and Kinnear is her late husband Frank, who was accidentally killed after being hit by a bus.

Frank promises Bertram that he can help get rid of the other ghosts if Bertram helps undo a marriage between his widow and another man he thinks isn’t being honest with her. Dubbed one of the best romance movies of that year by Rotten Tomatoes, the site’s critics give it high marks.

6 As good as possible – 85%

Jack Nicholson and Helen Hunt star in this 1997 romantic drama comedy about an obsessive-compulsive, moody and ill-tempered novelist who meets and falls in love with a single mother with a chronically ill son. It is one of the best Jack Nicholson movies, according to IMDb.

Kinnear, meanwhile, plays gay artist Simon in the film, one of Melvin’s (Nicholson) neighbors who is assaulted and nearly killed. As Simon recovers, Melvin is tasked with taking care of his dog and develops an emotional bond with his furry friend that helps him get more in touch with himself. It’s this role that earned Kinnear his only Oscar nomination to date.

5 Bad behavior – 86%

In this 2020 British comedy-drama film, Kinnear plays comedian Bob Hope. The setting is the 1970 Miss World competition in London, where Hope is the host. Despite the competition clearly targeting women, it was the most watched TV show in the world at the time. But the tides were turning and a new women’s liberation movement took the stage to stop the broadcast.

Also starring Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Rhys Ifans and Suki Waterhouse, bad behavior was praised for its “public-friendly” story. Naturally, like Hope, Kinnear played a central role in the film which had a mostly female cast.

4 Dinner with friends – 90%

One of the four main characters in this 2001 comedy-drama starring alongside Dennis Quaid, Andie MacDowell and Toni Collette, Kinnear played Tom, one of a tight-knit group who have been friends for years. When they meet for dinner and Tom is missing, his wife finally reveals that he is leaving her for a flight attendant and that they were having problems in their marriage.

The three get into heated arguments as they talk about relationship issues and blame, each having their own perspective and point of view on things that are going on. As the situation unfolds, the film explores how marriage breakdown and revealed secrets can also lead to the breakdown of mutual friendships.

3 Little Miss Sunshine – 91%

Kinnear plays Richard in this tragicomedy road movie about a family preparing their daughter to compete in a children’s beauty pageant, a Type A father who is trying to become a popular motivational speaker and life coach.

The 2006 film, which also starred Steve Carrell, Toni Collette, Abigail Breslin and Alan Arkin, was described by the site’s critics as “delightfully funny”, with Kinnear being touted as having one of the best performances. It’s one of those few feel-good movies that doesn’t focus on love or relationships.

two Little men – 97%

In this 2016 drama film, not to be confused with the 1998 TV series of the same name, Kinnear plays the lead role of Brian, a man who decides to move his family into a Brooklyn apartment he inherited from his father. recently deceased.

The focus, however, is on Brian’s son Jake and his new friend Tony, the son of a woman who runs a clothing store in the building. When she and Brian, however, are at odds over rent-raising conflicts, Jake is devastated when he loses his friend. With an almost perfect rating, critics love how Little man examines how parents’ actions can impact their children’s friendships.

1 Black Bird – 98%

His most recent role is his highest rated: Kinnear plays Brian Miller, a detective investigating the case of a murdered young woman and a potential serial killer. While he’s convinced they have their man in Larry, others believe the troubled inmate is simply looking for attention and didn’t commit the crimes.

One of the things fans may not know Black bird is that it is based on a true story. The focus is on Jimmy Keene and the offer Miller and his partner Lauren present to him (to extract a confession from Larry in exchange for his early release). But Kinnear’s performance provides additional heart to the story. He is a man and a father who simply desperately wants to find justice for a young girl who happens to be the same age as his own daughter, and to ensure that a murder suspect is not released to strike again.