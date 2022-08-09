Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo is dissatisfied with plot arcs

The star and executive producer at the helm of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo admitted in a recent speech that the show could do a better job of dealing with social issues. According to her, the ABC medical drama could be “less preachy” in the way it approaches topics.

on your podcast tell me, Pompeo said she wished she was less “preaching” on the show, and exemplified: “It’s like, we do an episode about, let’s see… Asian hate crimes; it’s one we did last season that was really exciting. I think I’d like to see things happen a little more subtly and over time. You know, consistently, and not banging your head for just an hour and then never talking about it again.”

Pompeo added: “I wish we could address these social issues that matter and have them as topics throughout.”

Over the course of 18 seasons, the characters of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital have addressed a variety of social issues such as gun violence, domestic abuse, abortion, mental health, alcoholism, post-traumatic stress disorder and sexual assault.

In fact, on the show, these topics are often presented in single episodes, rather than gaining story arcs that unfold over multiple episodes or seasons.

Pompeo’s presence on Grey’s Anatomy

After several signs, given by both the actress and the creator of the success, Shonda Rhimes, it was indeed revealed in early August that Pompeo will not leave Grey’s Anatomy – still – but that she would be reducing her work on the show, appearing in just eight episodes of the next season.

However, the actress will still be the narrator of all episodes of the 19th season – which must be divided into 22. It was the way that the interpreter of Doctor Meredith Gray managed to fit the work in the new series. orphanfrom the streaming platform Hulu.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress will star in the new production, which is inspired by the real-life case of Ukrainian Natalia Grace and her American adoptive parents, who claimed she would be an adult ‘sociopath’ pretending to be a child. The case had great repercussion on the internet when it came to light.

Grey’s Anatomy premieres its 19th season on October 6 on ABC. In Brazil, episodes of the series are available on Globoplay and Amazon Prime Video platforms.