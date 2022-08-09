guys | Melanie Griffith celebrates her birthday

beauty icon, Melanie Griffith Congratulations. The actress celebrates her 65th birthday and has several successes in her career, with the film “Body Double”, from October 1984, guaranteeing her recognition from the public and critics, as well as a nomination for the Golden Globe for Best Secondary Actress. In 1988, she would win the award, but in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy and Musical, for her performance in “Working Girl”.

The artist has always stood out for her irreverent and sensual style, having already accustomed the public to the most diverse hairstyles and looks that leave no one indifferent. The year she won the Globe, she spent time at a rehab center to cure her addiction to painkillers and alcohol. A year later, she gave birth Dakota Johnsonwho ended up following in her mother’s footsteps in the world of acting.

Griffith was married Don Johnson, Steven Bauer and Antonio Banderas, having divorced the latter in 2015, after 19 years of marriage. Diagnosed with skin cancer, she underwent surgery in 2009 to remove the foci of the disease. In 2018, she revealed that she had undergone another procedure with the same objective and appealed, on social media, for everyone to be careful with sun exposure and visit the dermatologist.