Hanging, Figueirense coach admits request for referee to apply third yellow card | figeiro

Figueirense secured a spot in the next phase of Serie C last Monday night with a draw against Botafogo-PB. After the match, coach Júnior Rocha valued the classification, but regretted the fact that he did not receive the third card to enter the next phase with zero.

The coach admitted to having gone towards the refereeing trio to try to force the warning at the end of the match, but he was dismissed by the referee Alisson Sidnei Furtado.

– I missed taking it too, I tried to clean it and I couldn’t. I went to talk to the referee and he told me: “Don’t do that, you’re not at that level, you’re not your type”. Then I was all embarrassed. I was frank with him, I said: “I need to take the card. Do you want me to offend you here or do you just ignore me?” But he ended up disarming me and I was all embarrassed (laughs) – he said.

1 of 1 Júnior Rocha Figueirense — Photo: Patrick Floriani/FFC Júnior Rocha Figueirense — Photo: Patrick Floriani/FFC

Figueirense closes the first phase on Saturday, against ABC-RN, in Florianópolis. With two cards, Júnior Rocha will have to serve suspension in the first round of the quadrangular if he receives the third card in front of the potiguar team.