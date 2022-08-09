Harry Styles took hours to hide his tattoos for filming

The actor and singer Harry Styles it took three hours of makeup sessions to hide her 60+ tattoos while filming the film. Don’t worry, Honeydirected by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

The tattoos were initially covered with a red pigment and then a green pigment and talc.

Next, Styles’ skin-colored cream was applied, which not only finished the covering process, but also prevented the makeup from fading during filming.

The entire technique was developed by Jason Collins, the film’s official makeup artist.

The footage was a hot topic on the internet for making Styles and Wilde’s relationship public.

The two took up their relationship in January 2021, just two months after Olivia ended her relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, to whom she had been engaged since 2012 and with whom she has two children, Otis (8 years old) and Daisy (5 years old).

Embarrassments behind the scenes

Not long ago, a publication on the Page Six website revealed that actress Florence Pugh, who stars in the film alongside Harry Styles, would have been quite uncomfortable with the ‘making out’ between the actor and his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, backstage.

“I can say that Florence seeing Olivia and Harry on set didn’t go down well as Olivia was still with Jason. [Suideikis] when she hooked up with Harry,” one person told the publication.

In addition, the same source also stated that the director’s then fiancé took the two children to visit their mother on the set, which ended up leaving the biggest climate in the air.

“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set a couple of times, so I think all of that made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

What is the film about and when does it arrive in Brazil?

The production shows Florence Pugh as a young housewife who begins to question her entire existence in a utopian and suburban community in the United States in the 1950s.

The film is scheduled for release on September 22, 2022 in Brazilian theaters.

