Has 5G already arrived in your city? See the capitals covered

The new 5G network, the fifth generation of mobile internet, promises to revolutionize Brazil in the coming years, allowing greater speed, access and innovation. However, this network is not yet available across the country. To learn how to see which areas are covered and by which operator, see more information below.

Application allows you to identify states in Brazil with 5G coverage

5G technology has come to revolutionize the world, because it will allow the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), the network of physical objects that can be connected. In addition, faster downloads and data transfer will be possible, as well as a reduction in the battery consumption of cell phones.

In order to help users, the Ookla Speedtest app has created a “map” that lets you know what types of connections – none, 2G, 3G, LTE (also known as 4G) or 5G – are present at each location. To access this information, it is necessary to have the application downloaded on the cell phone, which is available for Android and iOS, as it is needed to get to the map.

The application works in a simple and very intuitive way, since the representation of the connection types is done through colored squares. The new network is represented by the dark blue color, appearing very shy on the map, when compared to light blue, the color representative of the LTE network.

Through the application, it is possible to see that some cities, such as São Paulo, Brasília, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and Belo Horizonte, already have antennas capable of transmitting the 5G network.

5G compatible devices

Although the new technology is expanding, only a few devices are able to access the 5G network. To find out if your device will allow you to access this type of connection, check the list below:

apple

iPhone SE;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12: mini, Pro, Pro Max;

iPhone 13;

Iphone 13: mini, Pro, Pro Max.

Asus

ROG Phone: 5, 5s and 5s pro;

Zenfone: 8 and 8 Flip.

infinix

Motorola

Edge 20, 30 and 30 Pro 5G;

Moto: G200 5G, G62 and G82.

Nokia / HMD Global

Samsung

A52s 5G, A73 5G, A53 5G, A33 5G and M53 5G;

S21: 5G, +5G, Ultra 5G and FE;

S22: 5G, +5G and Ultra 5G;

Z Fold 3 5G and Z Flip 3 5G.

Xiaomi