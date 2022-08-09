‘Hawkeye’: Hailee Steinfeld will return as Kate Bishop in several MCU projects

Hailee Steinfeld fell in the taste of the fans of the Marvel upon being introduced as Kate Bishop in the ‘Archer hawk‘ (Jeremy Renner), launched at the end of last year.

And it looks like the star will reprise the role in several future MCU projects, according to Variety (via comic book).

For now, there are no details about these productions, but one of them could be the series da ‘echo‘, Maya Lopez’s alter ego (alaqua cox), which was introduced in the Gavião series.

Another possibility is the series of ‘Demolisher‘, as Bishop had a direct confrontation with the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who was working with the heroine’s mother.

Bishop is also expected to be a member of the ‘Young Avengers’ and rumors have already pointed out that Marvel is setting the stage to bring the heroes together sooner rather than later.

Either way, Bishop’s return isn’t much of a surprise, given that she’s been Clint Barton’s replacement in the comics, and the popularity of Steinfeld makes her a big bet for the continuity of the MCU.

Meanwhile, the latest film from Marvel It is ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘.

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

