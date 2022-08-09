HBO Max updates its apps interface; understand what has changed

HBO Max received an interface update of its platform for desktop, Android and iOS, with the intention of making it more intuitive and attractive.

In addition to making the streaming platform more intuitive, Warner Bros. Discovery says the update will also provide performance improvements and some new features.

Among the benefits are the availability of portrait and landscape modes for tablet users, a dedicated video download page on the platform, support for split screen and a mobile shuffle button, as well as SharePlay, but only for Apple device users in the US. United States.

The idea is that this update will put an end to the initial problems that HBO Max has been facing since the original launch by WarnerMedia, with an app based on outdated interfaces of HBO Go and Now. As a result, users complained of various problems, pointing out that the service was inferior to that of competitors.

Check out the changes on HBO Max, as reported by Warner Bros. Discovery:

Expanded shuffle button functionality to mobile devices. Previously only available in the desktop and CTV experiences, this feature gives users the ability to randomize the first episode that plays for select series on the platform.

A dedicated tab for downloaded content with improved performance and stability

Tablet support for landscape and portrait orientations

An enhanced screen reader experience with enhanced navigation elements and functionality

The ability to share screens with other apps on any compatible mobile device

Up-to-date and intuitive navigation

A refined design and visual style to let your content shine

Chromecast stability improvements

US Only – SharePlay Support for iPhone and iPad Users: US subscribers with an ad-free plan and an iPhone or iPad can now use SharePlay to watch their favorite HBO Max shows in sync with friends and family during a FaceTime call .

Although the launch of a new interface is highly anticipated on HBO Max, the timing is not so good. Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the end of HBO Max as we know it today is near, with the merger with Discovery+ expected in 2023 approaching.

So, the new app shouldn’t last that long, but until then, at least you can take advantage of a better and more intuitive platform, and hopefully this means better foundations for building the future streaming platform that will unite HBO Max and Discovery+. .

