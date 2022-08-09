how to declare investments in cryptocurrencies

Since they appeared, cryptocurrencies have fallen in the taste of many people, being a highly sought after investment. However, what many people do not know is that, when investing in cryptoassets, you must declare this to the IRS. Yes, investors who do not correctly declare investments can fall into Leão’s fine mesh! So, to know more and avoid this problem, check out below.

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

Don’t fall for the fine mesh: declare your cryptocurrency investments

Thus, it has become quite common for taxpayers to have their CPF blocked for falling into the fine mesh. This is because the IRS started to inspect more closely people who do not declare their investments in cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and others.

The fine mesh, for those who don’t know, is when the Internal Revenue Service identifies errors or discrepancies in the crossing of information provided by other institutions with the data sent by taxpayers. In other words: if you invest in a brokerage, the brokerage informs the Revenue about these investments. And they must be the same as the data you submit in your IRPF statement.

If you find inconsistencies, the IRS makes a more detailed check, and you may even be called for clarification. If you fall into the final loop, you will also not be able to receive a refund. This year, of the nearly 33 million statements sent, 700,000 ended up in the fine mesh due to inconsistencies in cryptocurrency investment. These investors run the risk of having their document blocked.

So, when making your statement, always pay attention to this issue. If in doubt, contact the IRS. If you have any problems this year, rectify and regularize your situation as soon as possible. Remembering that the declaration of cryptocurrencies must be made in the “Goods and Rights” form, in group 8, called “Cryptoactives”.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.