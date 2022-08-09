Idris Elba says he’s working on a big project for DC

posted on 08/09/2022 16:59



(credit: CHRIS DELMAS)

Actor Idris Elba may return to DC. One of the stars of the cast of The Suicide Squad, Idris announced, during an interview with Fandango, that he has been working on something big for DC Comics, which hinted that he will return to live the character.

Journalist Erik Davis questioned whether Idris had any projects with Marvel or DC. He replied that he has with DC, but that for the time being, he cannot give further details to the public.

the suicide squad has already yielded two television spinoffs to Warner Bros. Peacemaker, released in 2022 by HBO Max, and a second series starring Viola Davis and focusing on the character Amanda Waller. Both projects are handled by Gunn, who is still working on other productions related to the production company.

the first season of Peacemaker is available on HBO Max and the second season has been renewed.