Idris Elba talks about Heimdall’s future after Love and Thunder

Idris Elba returned as heimdall in Thor: Love and Thunder, when Marvel officially revealed that Valhalla is an existing concept in MCU.

With this being teased in the post-credits scene of the 4th movie of Thormany fans began to wonder whether or not they will see Idris Elba back to MCU in the future.

talking to the colliderthe actor reveals he is not sure if he will return to play heimdallbut reinforces that with what was revealed in the last film, anything can happen, and you never know if the Marvel Will you invite him to come back or not.

“He sees everything, you know. We saw him as a warrior as well, and he has an immortality around him and that would be something we haven’t explored yet, so I think it might be interesting. Hey listen, you know, the world of Marvel is always expanding, you just never know what might happen.” – Said Elba.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.