In advantage against Corinthians, Flamengo seeks to equal the feat of the 1981 generation in Libertadores

The scenario could not have been better for the Flamengo this tuesday. Playing at Maracanã, with more than 60,000 red-blacks, and with an advantage after 2-0 in the first leg, Dorival Júnior’s team welcomes Corinthians from 9:30 pm. Attached to the “cautious speech”, Flamengo will seek the vacancy for the third Libertadores semifinals in four years, a feat achieved at the club only in the 1980s.

Champion in 2019, Flamengo fell in the round of 16 of 2020. In 2021, they returned to the decision, losing to Palmeiras. Now, he is close to returning to the semifinals with a squad that has been reformed, but maintains a base. Filipe Luís, Arrascaeta and Gabigol will start the game this Tuesday. In this regard, the campaigns are similar to those of the early 1980s, under the command of Júnior, Zico and Nunes.

In 1981, the first time it disputed the Libertadores, Flamengo was champion. In the following years, it reached the semifinals twice – in 1982 and 1984 -, which came after the group stage and were in two groups with three teams, and, in 1983, fell in the first phase of the Cup.

The 1981 and 2019 generations, therefore, are not responsible “only” for the two Libertadores titles, but also for all Flamengo classifications to the Libertadores semifinals. There are five, so far (1981, 1982, 1984, 2019 and 2021), with the chance of the sixth coming this Tuesday, against Corinthians, at Maraca.

Expanding the time frame, Flamengo is experiencing the best moment in the Copa Libertadores, since it is playing for the sixth consecutive edition. Until then, the record was precisely from 1981 and 1984.

THE REMAINING OF 2019

In the campaigns of the early 1980s, Flamengo had a base formed by idols Mozer, Júnior, Adílio, Andrade, Zico and Nunes, among others. Since 2019, the cast has undergone several changes, but there is the “backbone” that remains season to season.

Among the remainder of 2019, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís and Gabigol remain as starters and will play against Corinthians. Bruno Henrique and Rodrigo Caio are injured, while Vitinho, Diego and Rodinei will be options for this game.