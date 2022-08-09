India may ban Chinese manufacturers from selling low-cost cell phones

According to information obtained by Bloomberg, India is considering banning Chinese manufacturers sell smartphones that cost less than 12,000 rupees (~R$ 771). People who have access to New Delhi’s plans say the measure is being considered to “revive the domestic economy”.

Currently, Counterpoint data indicates that 80% of smartphones sold in the Indian market cost less than 12,000 rupees, and the new restriction could kill companies such as Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, realme and vivo.

This is because only local manufacturers could operate in the low-cost cell phone market. That is, the measure is totally protectionist and seeks to eliminate Chinese competition from the second largest smartphone market in the world.