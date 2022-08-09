India may ban Chinese manufacturers from selling low-cost cell phones

According to information obtained by Bloomberg, India is considering banning Chinese manufacturers sell smartphones that cost less than 12,000 rupees (~R$ 771). People who have access to New Delhi’s plans say the measure is being considered to “revive the domestic economy”.
Currently, Counterpoint data indicates that 80% of smartphones sold in the Indian market cost less than 12,000 rupees, and the new restriction could kill companies such as Xiaomi, OPPO, OnePlus, realme and vivo.
This is because only local manufacturers could operate in the low-cost cell phone market. That is, the measure is totally protectionist and seeks to eliminate Chinese competition from the second largest smartphone market in the world.
If implemented, the new rule would not affect Apple and Samsung, since both have a less aggressive market positioning and have relatively higher prices.
The Indian government’s new determination was apparently designed to benefit companies like Lava and MicroMax, which previously had half of the local smartphone market thanks to the sale of low-cost models.
For now, the Indian government does not confirm the veracity of the information, but it is not news that the country has begun to make life difficult for Chinese manufacturers.
The country’s revenue department has already carried out operations against Xiaomi and I live for alleged “tax evasion” and “illegal remittances” abroad. In addition, India has also increased the amount of regulations that affect these companies, something that makes the operation much more expensive.