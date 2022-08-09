Intel GPU performs better in professional applications than NVIDIA’s RTX 3050

Equipping Lenovo’s new All-in-one, the Intel Arc A370M GPU managed to achieve better results than NVIDIA’s RTX 3050. At least, that’s what the tests carried out on professional applications and released by Lenovo itself on its Chinese page show. In addition, the graphics card achieved a good FPS rate in games like LoL and CS: GO, running above 100 frames.





The person responsible for the brand is an entry-level GPU. In addition, the PC also has a 12th generation Intel processor, which can be i5 or i7, and a high resolution display. However, there are other attributes that you can check out in the following specs: Screen: 23.8” or 27” QHD resolution and 100 Hz refresh rate;

Processor: Intel Core i5 12500H or i7 12700H;

RAM: Up to 16GB DDR5 operating at 4800 Mhz;

Storage: 1TB NVMe;

Video Card: Intel Arc 370M.

















It is also worth noting that the product’s GPU comes with 4GB of GDDR6 RAM and 8 ray tracing units. In general, it is an item that proves to be a rival to the NVIDIA RTX 3050 and AMD Radeon RX 6500 cards. The chip, in turn, can have 12 cores (i5 model) or up to 14 cores (i7 model). In tests, the performance of the PC was as follows: 110+ FPS when running CS:GO at 1440p;

142 FPS running World of Tanks at 1080p;

70% improvement when rendering at 4k in Davinci Resolve;

30% increase in Premier, working with 8k files.



