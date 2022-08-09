“iPhone 14 Pro Max” dummy shows bigger cameras

It may not seem like it, but it’s been eight years since the iPhone’s rear camera started to have a certain bulge, standing out from the overall thickness of the device. Since then, we’ve had to get used to progressively larger (and thicker) lenses, while Apple’s smartphone has advanced in its image-capturing capabilities.

Apparently, the devices in the line “iPhone 14 Pro”, expected for next month, will be no exception and will have an even bigger camera module, keeping the trend started by the iPhones 6 and 6 Plus. Sources like Ming-Chi Kuofor example, have already “confirmed” this possibility before.

This time, new images of what appears to be a dummy of “iPhone 14 Pro Max” painted on the internet, giving us a better idea of ​​how much the cameras should grow. obtained by @lipilipsi and shared by leaker Majin Buthey put Apple’s new smartphone next to an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As you can see, the camera module appears to be not only taller, but also considerably bulkier, taking up a larger area of ​​the smartphone’s back. In addition, it is also possible to note the new cutout for the front camera in the style hole punch.

According to schematics of the “iPhones 14 Pro” leaked in March, the cameras of the new high-end model should have 4.17mm thick – against 3.60mm of the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Considering the heel and body of the device, the “iPhone 14 Pro Max” should arrive with a total thickness of 12.02mm.

As we mentioned earlier, the Pro models could be equipped with larger sensors, 48MP, capable of recording videos in 8K resolution — which would explain the change in thickness. In addition, it is worth remembering, there is also the possibility that only the “Pro Max” model will have larger sensors.

All these changes, of course, will make cases made for the iPhone 13 Pro Max incompatible with its successor.

What did you think?

iPhones 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max iPhones 13 and 13 mini

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: The MacMagazine You receive a small commission from sales completed through links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything extra for products by purchasing through our affiliate links.