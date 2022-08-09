“It’s so obvious that…”; Milton Neves ‘cracks’ Flamengo vs Corinthians result in Libertadores

Soon, Timão will visit Rubro-Negro at Maracanã. This duel will decide who of the two advances to the semis of the Conmebol tournament

On Tuesday night (9), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), Corinthians visit Flamengo in a return game valid for the quarterfinals of Conmebol Libertadores, at Maracanã. Held at Neo Química Arena, the first leg ended 2-0 for the Cariocaswith goals from Arrascaeta and Gabigol.

Journalist Milton Neves put his spoon into the decision soon. In your social networks, the communicator took advantage of the moment to pinpoint what the outcome of tonight’s confrontation will be. Purple athlete, the presenter doesn’t care to leave a part of rivals disappointed with his predictions.

Milton opened the game and explained what he thinks of Flamengo vs Corinthians today: “It’s so in your face, but SO in your face, but SO IN YOUR FACE, BUT SO IN A FACE that Corinthians will lose 4×0 on Tuesday… … really lose!” shot the journalist via Twitter, on the eve of the clash.

There are projections of what the soon-to-be lineups should look like. On the Alvinegro side, Vítor Pereira must send Cássio to the field; Fagner, Balbuena, Bruno Méndez and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Willian, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Dorival Júnior can start with Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Peter.

SCCP comes from a 1-1 draw against Avaí, in Ressacada. CRF comes from a 2-0 triumph over São Paulo, in Morumbi. Both matches were valid for the 21st round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A., which currently has Palmeiras in the lead with 45 points. Meanwhile, Juventude is bottom with 16.