“I’ve been a protagonist since I was 11. I’m incomparable”

Something that has been much more noticed and pointed out nowadays, colorism in Hollywood became the focus of some netizens on Twitter, who made a comparison between the careers of Zendaya and Keke Palmerwhich did not please the star of No! Do not look!

The controversy started when a person posted on Twitter that he would like to make a thread comparing the actresses who started their careers very early in children’s shows, but Zendaya was much more popular and was much more successful for having lighter skin than her colleague, which is also black, but inky.

“I would like someone to do an analysis on the similarities and differences between the careers of Keke Palmer and Zendaya. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood. Both were child stars, but their popularity is very different.”

Palmer showed up quite annoyed at being compared to the star of euphoria and used her personal Twitter account to comment on the comparison, which she seems to believe is totally disproportionate.

“A great example of colorism is believing that I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host. The first black woman to star in her own series on Nickelodeon [True Jackson], and the newest and first Black Cinderella on Broadway. I am an incomparable talent. Honey, this is Keke Palmer,” she wrote.

She continued in a new tweet, highlighting the accomplishments of her nearly two-decade long career and being very grateful for all her achievements.

“I have been a protagonist since I was 11 years old. I’ve appeared in over 100 productions, and I’m currently starring in an original script that is the number one film at the box office #No!Don’t Look!. I’ve had a blessed career so far, I couldn’t ask for more, but God continues to surprise me,” she said.





Keke Palmer began her career in 2003 with small roles in some series and films, until in 2006 she won the starring role in Fire Trial – A Life Story.

This highlight made her catch the attention of Disney Records who hired her to sing soundtracks for several Walt Disney productions, such as the songs: True to Your Heart and reflectionwhich she re-recorded from the movie Mulan for a special album called Disney Mania.

After that, she left the Disney universe and was hired by Nickelodeon to star in the series. True Jackson, on which he worked for three seasons. The actress has done several works in television, film and theater, in addition to pursuing a singing career.

Among his latest works are the latest Pixar release, Lightyear, in which she is the voice of Izzy Hawthorne and the science fiction horror No! Do not look!in which he stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Steven Yeun.

