Jacob Elordi reveals fight with Netflix production during “A Barraca do Beijo”: “I went to war”

Opened the game! In an interview with GQ published this Monday (8), Jacob Elordi recounted a battle he had with Netflix over a specific characteristic of his character in “A Barraca do Beijo“. In the books, the protagonist Noah is a smoker. However, in its adaptation to the small screens, the platform withheld this information.

“I remember saying, ‘He smokes in the books, I need to smoke. He needs a cigarette, he’s a bad boy,'” told the star, whose wish was not granted. “I was like, ‘This is bullshit!’ I remember I went to war for that. I was thinking, ‘Are we lying to millions of young people out there? This guy smokes. It’s on page four of the book.’ I imagined people saying, ‘Oh my God, is this guy serious?’“, said.

Jacob’s effort to follow his character’s original description can be explained by the role books play in his personal life. “I didn’t go to college, I barely finished high school. All I know is the books I’ve read, the plays I’ve read before“, said. “For me, acting is like breathing“, he compared.

Despite the modification of the character, the film was a success and resulted in two more features, also produced by streaming. It was thanks to her role in the romantic comedy that Elordi secured her spot on HBO Max’s “Euphoria”. But the success also brought a negative side to his life: the actor said he felt frightened by the sudden harassment. Jacob even considered giving up acting. “That It may seem kind of sensitive or dramatic, but I’m a sensitive person and very dramatic. I hate being a character for the audience. I feel far from myself“, revealed.

“I felt as if I had suddenly become a billboard. I felt like I was for sale. Then my brain went through a f*cking wringer. Like, I wasn’t sure if I was genuine. It really distorts your view, creates a very paranoid way of living“, he explained.

To get rid of this “weight”, Jacob tried to connect with his “inner self”. “I don’t want to lose myself from who I was when I was younger, I don’t want to turn into whatever that is – I won’t say silly, because not everything is negative – whatever that public version of myself is. I still want to be in touch with my younger self, which is all I am“, said.

He said he is still looking for the feeling that led him to acting, and said he realized that recently, when he read part of the script for “Saltburn”. “I felt like an actor again“, remembered. Emerald Fennell’s feature also stars Rosamund Pike and Barry Keoghan. Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley produce the work.

“I was very excited“, he said about the new work, still without a release date announced. “But with it also comes great fear. I think that’s what keeps me going. You can lose girlfriends, wives, your family. But if you go all the way, I assure you, you have a place reserved with the gods.“, he finished.

