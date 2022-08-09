James Gunn Talks About Upcoming DC Projects After Peacemaker

Season 2 of Peacemaker will still start filming sometime in 2023, but James Gunn is already thinking about his next project at DC.

The update, however, was not that revealing, as the director did not provide more details about what specifically he is working on, but assured that he is looking forward to what is to come, during a question and answer session with fans on his social networks.

It is known for now only that James Gunn will produce more Suicide Squad spinoffs with the A.Done of them being the series focused on Amanda Waller.

There are also strong rumors that other derivatives focused on Bloodthirsty of Idris Elba, and in harlequin by Margot Robbie, are also in development.

Peacemaker bring John Cena reprising her role from the movie The Suicide Squad: the controversial Peacemaker. A figure determined to achieve peace, no matter how many people he has to kill.

In the plot, the character is summoned by an improvised government task force, without Amanda Waller’s consent, to try to stop a threat that endangers the lives of many.

In addition to its patriotic duties, the Peacemaker he will also need to sort out his relationship with his father (Robert Patrick), an extremely cold and dishonest man.

Waller’s team, consisting of John (Steve Agee), Leota (Danielle Brooks) and Emilia (Jennifer Holland), helps the Peacemaker make the right decisions while using government intelligence to try to save American citizens.

O Peacemaker also gets help from the Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), who is a hero with the ability to quickly recover from injuries.

The first season of the series is available in its entirety on HBO Max.