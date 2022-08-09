Jason Momoa Reveals New Details About His Fast 10 Villain » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

As audiences eagerly await his arrival in the franchise, Jason Momoa is teasing new details about his x fast villain. The Aquaman actor is one of many new stars set to make his Fast and furious franchise debut in the upcoming sequel, with others including The Suicide Squad breakout star Daniela Melchior, Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson, reachby Alan Ritchson and west side historyby Rita Moreno. x fast will also see the return of franchise veterans Vin Diesel, also producer, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren and Cardi B, while F9‘s John Cena is currently unconfirmed if he will be back.