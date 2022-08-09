Jason Momoa talks role in Fast & Furious 10

Star Jason Momoa has revealed details about his role in Fast & Furious 10, the upcoming movie starring Vin Diesel.

With filming underway, the tenth film in the franchise will only be released in 2023. Momoa will play the main villain of the feature film.

In a recent interview, the Aquaman actor said that his role as a villain will be even more eccentric, and said he was excited about the project (via ScreenRant).

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this guy who plays macho characters. But I want to get emotional, I want something new,” he said.

“Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing right now are eccentric. I am a person at the highest level and I am having the time of my life,” she concluded.

More on Fast and Furious

The Fast and Furious franchise has been around since 2001 and is considered one of the longest-running and most profitable franchises of all time.

Fast and Furious 9, the latest in the saga, was released in 2021 in theaters and did not win over critics, but made more than $ 726 million at the box office.

Not much is known about the next film in the saga, called Fast X, except that it appears to have suffered some issues behind the scenes: longtime franchise director Justin Lin left the film amid alleged disagreements with Vin Diesel. , main actor. Then, Louis Leterrier was hired to direct the feature, which is already being filmed.

In addition to Diesel, the cast includes Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa and Michelle Rodriguez.

Fast & Furious 10 will hit theaters on May 18, 2023.