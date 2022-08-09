Joe Keery Joins Fargo Season 5 Cast

Production for the new season of Fargo is in full swing. This Monday (08), new talents joined the cast of the series. According to VarietyJoe Keery, the famous interpreter of Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, is the new member along with Lamorne Morris (new girl) and Richa Moorjani (I never…).

The trio joins heavyweights like Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The eight hated). Keery will tentatively trade Hawkins, Indiana for Fargo, North Dakota to bring the character of Gator Tillman to life. Morris will play Witt Farr and Moojani will play Indira Olmstead. More details about each character have not yet been announced.

“Fargo” innovates by bringing an unprecedented criminal story in the lives of different residents of the city that gives the series its name, in addition to having a new cast each season, in anthology format.

The next season will be set in 2019, following the pattern of the alternating season series set. According to the official synopsis revealed, the new episodes are described seeking an answer: “when a kidnapping is not a kidnapping” and “what happens if your wife is not yours”.

The series was renewed for a new season in February last year through an announcement of the production made on social media. Over the seasons, several successful names have passed through the plot, such as Martin Freeman, Colin Hanks, Billy Bob Thornton, Kirsten Dunst, Patrick Wilson, Jesse Plemons, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Carrie Coon.

During its fourth season, the series followed a gang war between the families of Loy Cannon (Chris Rock) and Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman), in addition to Timothy Olyphant, Jack Huston, Ben Whishaw, Uzo Aduba and Amber Midthunder, who joined the cast. .

The first three seasons of Fargo are available in the Netflix catalogue.

Featured photo: Joe Keery joins the cast of Fargo. Reproduction / Instagram