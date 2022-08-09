Joe Kerry and Lamoren Morris Are Joining FX’s Fargo for Next Season

Lamorne Morris ( Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Networks), Joe Kerry ( Roy Rochelin/Getty Images) Photograph : Av. Club

there is no forex fargo If you like to see celebrity names you like other things. The choreographed nature of Noah Hawley’s crime drama has attracted many cool people over the years, such as Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Hanks, Ewan McGregor, Chris Rock, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, with next season 5 already landing Jon Hamm, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Lee.

Today, FX announced that the season will also appear Weird stuff Joe Kerry, new girlLamorne Morris, and I never did beforeRicha Morjani. The official line for the season is as follows: “The events of 2019, when a kidnapping isn’t a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t your wife?” Keri plays Gator Tillman, Morris plays Wett Farr and Morgani plays Indira Olmsted.

That’s all we know about the new season of fargo, but this setup is certainly intriguing. Forget the questions out there, with kidnapping not kidnapping and wife who isn’t your wife (we’re no Sherlock Holmes here, solving puzzles for passive ideas at Scotland Yard), we’re more interested in the fact that this honestly happened in 2019. Why? It’s the previous presidency, it’s pre-pandemic… It’s pre-PlayStation 5… Peter Mayhew is dead… Avengers: Endgame it went out…

Most of this is probably not relevant, but wait until there’s a scene where Joe Kerry walks into a room and sees Jon Hamm reading a newspaper titled “Peter Mayhew Is Dead” and says something plot-related. Everyone will be driving vintage 2019 cars like the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V talking about going to Instagram to share hot new Baby Yoda pics and instead of saying “sus” they will say “suspicious”. “It would be very strange.