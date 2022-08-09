Johnny Depp Can Deduct Legal Expenses, Amber Heard Cannot

ZZ/KGC-158/STAR MAX/IPX

After the verdict that Amber Heard owes US$ 10.35 million (R$ 49.50 million) The Johnny Depp, Heard’s lawyer said the actress can’t afford the indemnities. Add to that the Heard’s tax problems to continue accumulating bad news. There was already a nasty divorce, but the live-streamed trial was about defamation, whether Depp abused her, and whether Heard defamed him in a 2018 editorial she wrote about being a victim of domestic abuse.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp and awarded him US$ 10 million (R$ 47.83 million) in compensatory damages and US$ 5 million (R$ 23.91 million) in punitive damages, which were reduced to US$ 350 thousand (R$ 1.6 million). Heard received US$ 2 million (R$ 9.5 million) in damages, so the tally — before the appeal she’s already promised to file — is $10.35 million for Depp and $2 million for Heard. But what about tax problems?

Taxes will matter a lot, and the bill about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s damage could get ugly. Heard pledged $3.5 million to the ACLU. American Civil Liberties Union), after receiving US$ 7 million (R$ 33.48 million) in her divorce from Depp, but just $1.3 million. 6.2 million) went to the organization so far.

And the tax deductions for court expenses, are fees not tax deductible? Difficultly. Depp could argue that he sued his ex-wife to protect her business, and the IRS (Internal Revenue Service, a revenue service of the Federal Government of the United States) could very well buy into that idea, as Heard’s 2018 editorial cost Depp a lot in lost business.

The IRS could say this was still a personal matter, despite having business repercussions, but Depp and his people could probably still claim deductions. They can convince the IRS, but they may not even have to. After all, most tax returns – even if you are rich and famous – are unaudited. But of course Johnny Depp and Amber Heard may also have other tax problems.

Amber Heard won’t be so lucky. Her case is personal, and it can weigh on your tax bill. She will have to pay fees on $2 million, but may not be able to deduct any part of the $10.35 million that the verdict says she must pay her ex-husband.

And court fees are another real problem. Both Depp and Heard spent a lot on legal fees for this case. Each spent millions, although Depp certainly spent more, well over $5 million. 23.91 million), according to estimates. He can tell this was a business as it had an effect on his career.

But the tax deduction case for Heard is considerably weaker. In her situation, this seems to be a personal dispute, not over her trade or business. That means paying millions in legal fees – and $10.35 million in damages – without tax.

They are not the only litigators facing hefty taxes when settling a lawsuit. As of 2018, many plaintiffs cannot deduct their attorney fees, in a form of tax on court settlements. Parties need to be creative in looking for ways to deduce this type of expense.

Contingent fees, which are payable only if there is a favorable outcome, also do not resolve. If the attorney is entitled to 40%, the claimant will generally only receive net recovery after fees. But according to Commissioner v. Banks, 543 US 426 (2005), plaintiffs in contingent fee cases generally must include 100% of the income, even if the attorney is paid directly. It’s just one of the many strange rules about how legal agreements are taxed. This harsh tax rule often means that claimants must figure out a way to deduct their 40% tax, perhaps one of 12 ways to deduct legal fees under new tax laws.

