Johnny Depp signs with Dior amid controversy with Amber Heard







Actor Johnny Depp has signed a new contract with Dior to be the face of Sauvage perfume. The information is from the British newspaper Daily Mail.

The values ​​and duration of the contract were not disclosed, but the publication found that the figures would reach millions of dollars.

+Caixa takes victim of sexual violence to launch service aimed at women

The actor was already the face of the colony since 2015, but he only appeared in advertisements in the middle of this year, after the end of the legal dispute with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to TMZ, Depp signed the contract and took the photos for the new campaign in Paris, when fashion photographer Greg Williams attended a Johnny concert with Jeff Beck. The campaign photos would already be ready.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard continues to fight to overturn the settlement in court that took place in June, where she had to pay US$10.3 million in a defamation lawsuit after writing an article in The Washington Post in which she allegedly accused Depp of aggression.

This would be Depp’s second campaign for the brand, which supported the actor during the trial. According to data from The Wall Street Journal, sales of Sauvage increased in early June in North American retail.







