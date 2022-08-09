Kenan Thompson Announced to Host the 2022 Emmys

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson was announced this Tuesday (9) as the host of the Emmy Awards, which takes place on September 12, in Los Angeles (via Deadline). He is well known in the United States for his appearances on entertainment programs such as “Saturday Night Live”.

Although he has already commanded other attractions such as the People’s Choice Awards, this will be his first time at the head of the biggest TV and streaming awards in the United States. Earlier, Thompson had also attended the ceremony as indicated. There were 6 nominations in total.

Among this year’s competitors, the biggest highlight is “Succession”, from HBO Max, which shot ahead and received 25 nominations.

Following, accumulating another 20, are “Ted Lasso”, from Apple TV+, and “The White Lotus”, also from HBO. In addition, names like Zendaya, Adam Scott, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon also gained prominence in their respective categories. Will we have Rue from “Euphoria” taking home a new figurine?

Check out the nominees.

BEST TALK SHOW VARIETY PROGRAM

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy KimmelLive!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST COMPETITION REALITY SHOW

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Girls

nailed it

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart(Hacks)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult(The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikes (Ted Lasso)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seydried (The Dropout)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes of a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

BEST LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

dopesick

The Dropout

inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Round 6)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Rupture)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

euphoria

ozark

Break

round 6

Stranger Things

Succession

yellowjackets

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patricia Arquette (Rupture)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Round 6)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Round 6)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Rupture)

Christopher Walken (Rupture)

Oh Yeong-su (Round 6)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM OR LIMITED SERIES

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM OR LIMITED SERIES

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jane Adams(Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders In The Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)

Christopher McDonald(Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)