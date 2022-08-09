Kevin Durant Gives Ultimatum, Demands Nets GM and Coach Leave or Wants Trade

There’s still a chance that star Kevin Durant won’t leave in exchange for the Brooklyn Nets, but he’s demanding the departure of GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash. The Athletic, Durant was reunited with Joe Tsai, who owned the team recently. So the 2014 MVP reiterated the request, unless the Board considers his requests.

Durant indicated that he would not believe that the Marks and Nash duo would make a difference at the Nets for years to come. That is, with them, the athlete doubts that the team will be champions. The meeting took place in London, but Charania reported that it was all clear and professional.

A little over a month ago, the Nets’ number 7 talked to Tsai and asked for a trade. Although the initial conversation was for a quick resolution, the next day, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert, involving four players and five picks. draft. As a result, the price for Durant has gone up considerably.

Although the Nets make a offseason from fair to good in the signings of Royce O’Neale (via trade with the Utah Jazz) and TJ Warren, in addition to the maintenance of Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton, Durant doesn’t believe the current roster is a winner. Therefore, he would like a change of scenery immediately, already thinking about fighting for the title.

In the first meeting with Tsai, Durant indicated that he would like a trade to the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat. However, the Suns had to extend the contract of then-restricted free agent Deandre Ayton or they would have lost him for free to the Indiana Pacers. Thus, the Arizona team lost steam in the negotiations. For their part, the Heat could not send center Bam Adebayo unless Ben Simmons left for a third team.

Under NBA rules, a team cannot have two players under maximum contract after the rookie deal. Adebayo and Simmons are like that. Now Ayton too.

The Toronto Raptors appeared as an option and gained strength behind the scenes, but the Canadian team’s management did not want to include Scottie Barnes in any negotiations. Although the Nets made efforts to convince the Toronto team, Barnes became non-negotiable.

Ultimately, the Boston Celtics offered the Nets a package, but the Brooklyn team rejected it. The Massachusetts team would like to send Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft. It was speculated that if the Celtics included Marcus Smart and other pieces, it would be possible to have advanced conversations.

Sean Marks

Manager Sean Marks arrived at the Brooklyn Nets with “scorched earth” in 2016. At the time, the team began a process of rebuilding the roster due to negotiations with the previous director. The Nets traded with the Boston Celtics for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce mainly put together a group to win in a season but failed.

Then there were three losing seasons. But the Nets resurfaced in 2018/19, going to playoffs with young talents such as D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. Then Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan joined and signed with the team the following year.

Despite Durant being out that season, the project would be for future campaigns. In early 2019/20, the Nets traded for James Harden, forming one of the strongest trios in the NBA. However, injuries meant they played just 16 games together, and midway through the 2020/21 season, Harden left on trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Marks and Tsai began talking about Irving’s possible departure due to his off-court issues. However, Durant was irritated by the situation and was waiting for the owner’s extension. As he didn’t make it, Irving has a contract until the end of the next season, and then Durant asked for a trade.

Now, the management of the Nets works with a few possibilities: accelerate the exchange of Kevin Durant or accept his conditions and fire coach Steve Nash and GM Marks.

