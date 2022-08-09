Libertadores: Flamengo performs training aimed at the duel with Corinthians, and Dorival Júnior will have maximum strength

O Flamengo trained on Monday morning, at Ninho do Urubu, and finished preparing on the field for the decisive match against Corinthians, for the quarterfinals of the Liberators. The match will take place at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, at Maracanã, and will be broadcast in Real Time from THROW!. Rubro-Negro will have maximum strength in the duel.

Without suspensions or new absences due to injury, Dorival Júnior will put his ‘ideal team’. The starting athletes, even, were spared in the victory over São Paulo, by 2 to 0 last Saturday, by the Brasileirão, with an eye on this confrontation with Corinthians.

O Flamengo must go to the field with: Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Pedro and Gabi. Thus, Vidal and Cebolinha will be kept among the reserves and will remain as luxury options for the final stage.

Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique and Diego Alves are out due to physical problems and are the casualties for the Rio club this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã.

After winning the first game 2-0, the Flamengo can even lose by a goal difference to guarantee qualification to the semifinals of Libertadores. A two-goal loss leads to a penalty shootout.