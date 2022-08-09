Lisca reveals Léo Baptistão’s talk about Santos’ likely departure: “He said he was shaken” | saints

In a press conference after the match, coach Lisca revealed a conversation he had with Baptistão and left the doors open for a possible return if the negotiation does not evolve.

– Maybe he can (come back). I would love to. He came to me along with John at the same time. Leo’s positioning is a little different. He said he doesn’t have a sangria untied to leave Santos. I fought to come here. The family is doing very well. He left for tactical reasons, not technique. He gives me a very strong option,” Lisca explained.

– Leo put this on me, followed the training. The day before yesterday the president called me and said that a new proposal came from Almería. He trained normally. I looked for Leo. I asked what he thought. He said that a bigger proposal came, he said he was swayed. But the same conversation: “If the thing doesn’t happen, I’m calm”. He was very professional. Even leaving the team. He’s one hell of a professional. I am really happy. And Santos also needs money – he added.

Léo Baptistão during Santos training

This is the second proposal from Almería, a team that recently signed defender Kaiky, for Léo Baptistão. Peixe had refused the first offer, but the Spaniards have increased the values ​​and are closer to hiring the striker, who is also considering the possibility of returning to Europe. Therefore, he asked not to travel to Curitiba.

Santos understands that Léo Baptistão is important for the squad commanded by coach Lisca, but does not rule out negotiating him. At 29, the player has a contract with the club only until June next year, which also favors a possible negotiation.

What also matters for Léo Baptistão to go to Almería is the player’s previous spell in Spain. He played in the country from 2008 to 2019, when he went to China, before transferring to Santos.

At Vila Belmiro, the striker played 38 games, scored seven goals and provided three assists.

