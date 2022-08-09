List of the 20 most toxic relationships in cinema

TEveryone remembers the great love stories of cinema. Since When Harry Met Sally up until CasablancaHollywood has always loved the stories of two people finding their soulmates in the least likely circumstances.

But things don’t always work out that way.

Some films choose to delve into the darker side of romance, into romantic relationships that quickly turn sour and spiral toward destruction.

This is often deliberate. movies like Bad timeby Nicolas Roeg, from blue valentine’s day, by Derek Cianfrance, takes the viewer through the turbulent waters of a toxic relationship. The only thing to do is watch in horror through your fingers as something once sacred is painfully disfigured.

Sometimes, though, toxicity is entirely accidental: a horrible incompatibility of people that is framed as a heartbreaking love story (something that is particularly prevalent in older films like Grease O The Breakfast Clubin which troubled relationships are scrutinized more rigorously decades after debut).

Here, then, is the ranking The Independent made the 20 most toxic relationships ever seen on film…

20. ‘True love’

It’s almost difficult to choose the most toxic relationship from the mix of interconnected romances in I really love. In my opinion, it’s probably the unhealthy relationship between Hugh Grant’s prime minister and junior employee Martine McCutcheon. But otherwise, there are a wide variety of options.

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon in ‘Love in Truth’ (Universal)

19. ‘Fatal Attraction’

O action movie erotica has been a fertile ground for exploring toxic relationships on screen, and Fatal Attraction is no exception. While Alex Forrest, played by Glenn Close (who becomes obsessed with Dan Gallagher, played by Michael Douglas, after a brief sexual fling) can feed some pretty troubling stereotypes (ahem, the pot with the rabbit), the film remains a portrait of exciting. of a really troubled relationship.

18. ‘Happy Together’

Wong Kar Wai, perhaps the main trafficker of unfulfilled romantic desires in cinema, portrayed a chaotic love affair between two Hong Kong men (Leslie Cheung and Tony Leung) in Argentina in this modern queer classic. Happy together is both funny and tragic, an idiosyncratic take on a strange and destructive relationship.

17. ‘Twilight’

I don’t think I’m exaggerating with the age gap talk to suggest that there’s something fishy about a 100-year-old vampire dating a teenage student. the films of Twilight they’re defiantly sentimental about Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward’s (Robert Pattinson) romance, but there’s no getting around the fact that it’s deeply toxic.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson and ‘Twilight’ (Entertainment Summit)

16. ‘Cold War’

This is another movie that could easily have been titled “Toxic Relationship: The Movie”. The Polish drama of 2018 Cold War follows the torrid romance between a talented young singer (Joanna Kulig) and a music director (Tomasz Kot). There are moments of beauty and shock, but mostly the uncomfortable feeling of watching two people plunge into mutually unhappy passion.

15. ‘Basic Instinct’

It doesn’t take a detective to suspect there’s something odd about the twisted romance between police investigator Nick Curran, played by Michael Douglas, and seductive novelist Catherine Tramell, played by Sharon Stone, who turns out to be the prime suspect in the latter case. … of Nick’s murder. Sex and violence mingle in the influential action movie erotica by Paul Verhoevan.

14. ‘Tie me up! Tie me up!’

Pedro Almodóvar’s 1990 novel is the story of a courtship so strident and troubled it’s laughable. Antonio Banderas plays Ricky, a newly released psychiatric patient who kidnaps and imprisons porn star Marina (Victoria Abril). In the end, and inevitably, she falls in love with her dysfunctional captor. A sickening and provocative treat.

Ricky (Antonio Banderas) and Marina (Victoria Abril) (© 1989 El Deseo, SA – All rights reserved.)

13. ‘She’s All That’

teen romantic comedy she is all that 1999 was a quick hit upon its release, but the years have not been kind to their core relationship. Freddie Prinz Jr. stars as Zack Siler, the high school jock, while Rachael Leigh Cook is Laney Boggs, the loner clumsy who, against all odds, wins his affections, but only after physically reinventing herself with a drastic makeover.

12. ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

One of the many problematic romantic comedies of the bang genre in the 1990s and 2000s, How to lose a man in 10 days centers on a rather awkward relationship between Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. Both parties manipulate and deceive the other, and the film also promotes a number of easy dating clichés.

11. ‘Marriage Story’

There are moments of genuine and harrowing virulence between bickering spouses Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in Noah Baumbach’s 2019 Oscar-winning drama. While the scene has become a meme, there’s no denying the visceral discomfort of watching Adam Driver spit the words “Every day I wake up and hope you’re dead” at the mother of his child.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in ‘Marriage Story’ (Netflix)

10. ‘The Breakfast Club’

Much of John Hughes’ work could be on this list; since strange science up until sixteen candles, his teen comedies are peppered with inappropriate, toxic, or downright reprehensible romance. But for many people, what irritates them the most is The Breakfast Club, specifically the encounter between rude and sexual harasser John Bender (Judd Nelson) and Claire Standish (Molly Ringwald). Ringwald admitted this much later, when she reevaluated the film’s troubled romance in an essay for the film. New Yorker.

9. ‘Blue Valentine’

Derek Cianfrance’s 2010 drama follows the ups and downs of a turbulent relationship between a nurse (Michelle Williams) and a volatile factory worker (Ryan Gosling). intimate and touching blue valentine’s day presents its central destructive relationship with almost unparalleled frankness; the breakup hurts even more because the courtship is so charmingly sincere.

8. ‘You have email’

Whether you agree with the idea that opposites attract or not, in Nora Ephron’s romantic comedy You’ve got mail 1998 there is more to it than conflicting sensibilities. Tom Hanks’ character Joe Fox is a total corporate idiot; Megan Ryan plays her reluctant pen pal, a bookstore idealist who appears morose. Adapted from the 1930s classic the corner storeEphron makes the subject more unpleasant and tiresome, and the central relationship is full of red flags.

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan on ‘You’ve Got Mail’ (Warner Bros)

7. ‘Beauty and the Beast’

You might think that classic children’s movies are careful not to instill dangerous ideas about romance in young viewers, but that’s often not the case. Beauty and the Beast is one of the worst examples, featuring a highly troubled romance between young Belle and her captor, the Beast. It’s Stockholm syndrome framed in true love: a story that gets worse the more it’s analyzed.

6. ‘Passengers’

Chris Pratt is an ethically dubious hero in this 2016 sci-fi novel. After being prematurely awakened from hypersleep aboard a decades-old space flight, he decides to wake Jennifer Lawrence up to keep him company, dooming her to a life of isolated codependency. . empty spaceship. Ultimately, it’s framed as a gripping novel, but make no mistake: this is rotten to the core.

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Passengers’ (Colombia)

5. ‘Grease’

There are many things that have aged badly in Grease, from the rape joke to the weird cast of elderly people. But the central romance between Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and Danny (John Travolta) is probably the worst of all. The film ends with a rather terrible message, as Sandy reinvents her entire personality just to please her boyfriend.

4. ‘Bad time’

It might seem an understatement to describe Art Garfunkel and Theresa Russell’s romance in Nic Roeg’s 1980 drama as a “toxic relationship,” as the film ends with one of the most horrific scenes of sexual violence ever seen on film. But for most of its duration, Bad time is a fascinating portrait of a doomed and turbulent love affair.

3. ‘Gone Girl’

Despite action movie David Fincher’s 2014 film keeps you guessing for much of its run, one thing is clear from the start: Nick (Ben Affleck) and Amy’s (Rosamund Pike) relationship wasn’t remotely healthy. While few could have predicted the extreme — and murderous — depths Amy ended up sinking into, the Dunnes’ wedding is a spectacle of catastrophic suburban toxicity from start to finish.

Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in ‘Gone Girl’ (Fox)

2. ‘Gas light’

Yes, there are a lot of good (and not so good) movies about toxic romance. But how many inspired their own word, now ubiquitous and certified by the dictionary, from affective-romantic jargon? Charles Boyer plays a husband who cunningly manipulates his wife (Ingrid Bergman) into thinking she is losing her mind. If only they had a word for it back then…

1. ‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

This is the quintessential toxic relationship movie. Mike Nichols’ 1966 adaptation of Edward Albee’s acid play is a spectacle of marital dysfunction. Elizabeth Taylor and James Burton, who were actually married at the time, play a couple who have sunk into a state of venomous passive aggression. Meanwhile, George Segal and Sandy Dennis play a young couple trapped in a dinner party from hell.