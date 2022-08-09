Londrina vs Cruzeiro: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Packed and at the top of the table, Londrina and Cruzeiro will face each other this Tuesday, at 9 pm, at Estádio do Café, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Series B.

Londrina comes from five straight games without losing, with three wins and two draws in this period, and won in the last round of Novorizontino, 1-0, away from home. Tubarão is in fifth position, with 33 points, six below the G-4. The bet is on strength at Estádio do Café: they have only lost once in their last 14 home matches.

Cruzeiro is the isolated leader of Serie B with 49 points and, with such an advantage, is already guaranteed in the G-4 until the end of August, even if it loses every game in the month. The team has a countdown to access, but seeks to win again as a visitor, after two months. The last victory was over Operário, in Ponta Grossa, still in the 10th round.

Londrina – coach: Adilson Batista

Adilson Batista can repeat the lineup of Londrina for the first time since he took charge of the team, in March. With no new absences, the coach was satisfied with the performances in the victory over Novorizontino. With that, Jeferson should continue on the right side, while Mandaca will be kept in midfield.

A probable Londrina is: Matheus Nogueira; Jefferson, Saimon, Vilar and Alan Ruschel; João Paulo, Mandaca, Gegê and Caprini; Douglas Coutinho and Gabriel Santos.

Embezzlement: Mossoró, Samuel Santos, Pedro Cacho and Victor Souza (medical department).

hanging: João Paulo, Matheus Nogueira, Alan Ruschel and Douglas Coutinho.

Cruzeiro – coach: Paulo Pezzolano

The Cruzeiro coach can even repeat the lineup, but he shouldn’t do it because of the physical wear and tear of the athletes. The trend is for him to make changes in midfield and attack, with chances of Pablo Siles or Fernando Canesin in the middle and Edu returning to command of attack. The coach lost, at the last minute, striker Stênio, with a dislocated left shoulder, and found himself with few options in the offensive sector.

Probable Cruiser: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado (Pablo Siles), Neto Moura, Matheus Bidu, Daniel Jr. and Chay; Bruno Rodrigues and Ed.

Embezzlement: Willian Oliveira and Rafa Silva (transition to the field); João Paulo, Jajá, Leo Pais, Stênio and Geovane Jesus (medical department)

hanging: Lucas Oliveira, Neto Moura, Paulo Pezzolano, Rafael Cabral and Willian Oliveira

