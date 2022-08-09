Love and Thunder, Heroes of Asgard will have a series on Disney+

Thor: Love and Thunder continues to be shown in cinemas around the world. Currently, there is no prediction for a Thor 5 or when we will see such characters again. But a rumor can prepare us for what’s to come.

Yesterday (09/08) we had the confirmation of a big rumor about Ironheart. With the reveal of the show’s villain, as anticipated by an old insider rumor Main Middle Man. Now with more validity and confidence, we revisit the original tweet.

And in it we can have details of what Marvel plans for the core of Thor after Love and Thunder. According to the insider, the studio plans a series about ASGARD for Disney+.

The project should be starring Valkyrie, Lady Sif and Korg! Which seems to be a natural path now that the Son of Odin is once again estranged from his people, raising the daughter of Gorr and having adventures through space.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!

