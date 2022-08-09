Love and Thunder reveals key scene that was only introduced in the reshoots ~ Marvel Universe 616

One of the great answers given by Thor: Love and Thunder is precisely to punctuate the relationship of Jane Foster and Thor Odinson. And he explained it all in the form of interesting flashbacks. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote the film alongside director Taika Waititi, credits the director with assembling Thor and Jane’s love story. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson explained that the critical sequence for their relationship was added during reshoots.

“That was all Taika. That was something that Taika conceived of in additional photography and they shot it after they shot the main one,” Robinson said. “There was definitely a lot of back and forth about what happened. What do we want to show? It wasn’t just conversations with Taika, but conversations with Chris and Natalie. Really trying to flesh out, ‘How much do we want to show?’ Mighty Thor?” Really trying to find the balance between what Jane’s story is and what the focus should be? Something that came up was wanting to know more about the past of that relationship.”

One thing that never changed was the ending of the movie. That was thought from the beginning by Taika Waititi and Jennifer Robinson:

“Love and Thunder has always been Love and Thunder. Gorr would always bring his daughter back into existence. There were many different versions of this final scene. There were many different versions of ‘Gorr always makes the choice? Does your heart kind of betray you? He goes to the last minute, ‘No, I want the gods to die’, but because Eternity grants his deepest wish, is it his daughter that is brought back? There were many different versions of how she came to be, but she came to be and being what is brought from Eternity has always been the ultimate goal.”

Jane and Thor weren’t the only characters in Thor: Love and Thunder, and the film had the difficult task of balancing many individual stories. Robinson went on to address how Waititi intended to balance everything.

“This is all in the ethos of the Taika Waititi writing school and we really want it to feel inclusive in every way and for each character to be able to shine through and subvert it in unexpected ways,” the writer explained. “There are times when Val and Jane look up to Thor, especially when he leaves town hall and comes back. ‘What are you doing?’ And later, for Jane to have those moments. It’s about giving each character a space to shine comically without making that character the butt of the joke. That’s what Taika does so well. Being able to create a space where everyone feels like they can laugh at each other but are never malicious. They are never petty.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns for director Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel.

