Luan signs with Santos and says he’s ready to play

The striker Luan signed this Monday his contract with the saints, valid until the end of the Brazilian Championship. The player, who was announced last Friday and is already training with the squad, arrived on loan after a passage erased by the rival Corinthians.

The last time Luan played as a starter was in February this year, in the match valid for the group stage Paulista championship against Botafogo-SP. On the bench, the striker has not appeared since April, when Corinthians played against Portuguesa-RJ, for the Brazil’s Cup. Still, the 29-year-old guarantees he’s ready to play at any time.

“I’m fine. I’ve been training normally for some time. If you need me, I’m available. I want to play as soon as possible. I’m ready and training for that”, he said.

Luan was already registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) this Monday. With that, he will have the possibility to debut for the new club soon.

“Happiness to be at a great club, to have the opportunity to play again. I’m very happy with that. You can expect a lot of work and dedication. I’ll always do my best to help Santos. As I said, I’m very happy and motivated to be able to play again after so long”, commented the midfielder.

Right-back Nathan, who came from Portugal’s Boavista, also signed his contract with Santos this Monday. The winger’s relationship with the beach club ends in December 2026.

“I can’t express how happy I am to be here. It’s a club with a very beautiful history and now I’m part of it. I’m already looking forward to getting on the pitch and helping my teammates. It was my dream to play here and I already feel like one Village Boy,” he said.

Still without Nathan and Luan, Santos will play this Monday for the Brazilian. Alvinegro visits the coritiba, at 8 pm (Brasília), at Couto Pereira. At the moment, the São Paulo team occupies the 10th position, with 27 points, and is experiencing a moment of reconstruction after a change of coach, with Lisca in the place of Fabián Bustos.

