Luiz Adriano counters provocations from Palmeiras fans: ‘I have a World Cup’

months after leaving the palm trees in a troubled way, striker Luiz Adriano continues to have friction with Alviverde fans. On Monday night, a profile about Verdão published a video of the penalty missed by the striker of Antalyaspor, from Turkey, against Galatasaray. The player did not like the mention and decided to respond to the provocation with the 2006 Club World Cup, won by him with the Internacional shirt.

Player didn’t let go after being provoked

(Photo: Playback/Instagram)

– I have the World Cup – wrote the striker on Instagram.

Minutes later, on his own profile, Luiz Adriano posted a photo with the World Cup. At the time, 19 years old, the player scored a goal in the semi-final of that dispute, against Al-Ahly, from Egypt, and played in the final against Barcelona. The striker also participated in the goal of the Colorado title, scored by Adriano Gabiru.

The provocation refers to the fact that Alviverde does not have a World Cup formally recognized by FIFA. The club treats the 1951 Rio Cup as an achievement equivalent to the interclub tournament.

With the Palmeiras shirt, between 2019 and 2021, Luiz Adriano played 106 matches and scored 32 goals. He was an important part of Abel Ferreira’s team in winning the 2020 triple crown (Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores). That year, the striker ended the season as the club’s top scorer, with 20 goals.

Luiz Adriano left Palmeiras earlier this year, after a series of disagreements with the fans.