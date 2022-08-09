Madame Web: Dakota Johnson appears in new images and scenes on set

Dakota Johnson in action

Madame Web is still in production and below we can see some of Dakota Johnson in action, so first of all, check out the scenes and new images from the production:

It is worth remembering that filming currently takes place in Boston, USA. As seen above, we have Dakota Johnson dressed as a paramedic, revealing a bit of her character in Madame Web.

Cast

It is worth remembering that Madame Teia’s team has names such as Dakota Johnson, Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Mike Epps, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Adam Scott and Tahar Rahim.

Madame Web

By the way, below we have a little more about the history of the production:

“Cassandra Webb is also known as Madame Webb, she was born in Oregon. She is paralyzed and mutated. Anyway, she is also the grandmother of Charlotte Witter, the fourth Spider-Woman. However, she was also once the leader of the Spider-Women team and, with her telepathy, has already helped Spider-Man a lot. Indeed, close to death, she was brought back to youth and cured of her illness. By the way, after the M Dynasty, where she worked for SHIELD, she got old again and that could be the effect of the Decimation.”

Dakota Johnson seems confident in the production and in his co-stars. By the way, below we can check out what she said about the production and the cast:

‎” Some people from Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I Okay? are entering Madame Web with me. It’s okay, don’t worry. It’s fun to be able to start creating a real team that makes high quality movies.”

She also talked about what she expects from the production:‎

“I think that, having experience at all scales of film, I can maybe bring some things from the small films to the big films that I want to see in them, you know? I really love seeing large-scale movies that still have heart in them.”

Source: Dakota J. Arg

