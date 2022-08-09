Man fulfills dream and records up close volcano eruption in Iceland; check out

Bjorn Steinbekk made a video of Fagradalsfjall and made it available on the internet; dozens of people are going to the place to witness the show

Jeremie RICHARD / AFP

Iceland’s Erupting Volcano Turns into Tourist Entertainment



Bjorn Steinbekk, a tourist who identifies himself as “the drone guy” on social media, recorded an incredible moment of the volcano Fagradalsfjall, near the capital of Iceland, Reykjavik. He captured the moment when the eruption starts happening up close and got amazing images and videos that he made available on your youtube channel. The recording was only possible with the aid of a drone, according to Steinbekk. “I have long planned to cover the eruption,” the author wrote on his Instagram account. Active since Wednesday, the 3rd, the Fagradalsfjall volcano has been the scene of visits by dozens of tourists and residents who walk for approximately 90 minutes to be able to see the spectacle up close. In the first few days, about two thousand people went there. “A lifetime experience,” said Kristi Tahepold, a dentist from Estonia, adding that “if you ever get a chance in your life to see a volcano, go. Even if you don’t have the shoes and clothes for it.” In addition to following the spectacle up close, people are also having a picnic at the site as lava is spewed upwards. Authorities do not recommend visiting until an assessment is carried out, however, spectators have not listened and continue to go there. Mount Fagradalsfjall belongs to the Krysuvik volcanic system of the Reykjanes Peninsula, and is just 15 km from the country’s international airport. Iceland has 32 volcanic systems considered active, the most in all of Europe.

*With information from Reuters