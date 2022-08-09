Man investigates murder case that resulted from a hot love triangle in thriller film

death on the nile is an adaptation of the novel by Agatha Christie with the detective Hercule Poirot as a protagonist.

Published in 1937, Death on the Nile shows Poirot on vacation in Egypt, where he investigates a murder case that resulted from a love triangle.

In death on the nileduring their honeymoon trip on the Nile River, the couple Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), invited their loved ones to board the Karvak boat and celebrate the couple’s union. However, the rich heiress is mysteriously killed at night and almost all passengers have reason to kill her.

But one of the guests, coincidentally, is the most famous detective in the world, Hercules Poirot, who begins to investigate the case. While investigations begin on the boat itself, new deaths occur in order to cover up the truth and the case ends up being more difficult to solve with each passing time.

Set in an epic landscape of panoramic views of the Egyptian desert and the majestic pyramids of Giza, this tale of unbridled passion and crippling jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers in between twists and turns.

Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer star.

death on the nile is available on Star+.

See the trailer: