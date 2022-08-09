MEN the new disturbing movie from A24

Hello, geek crew! Here is REX the nerdy dogand today we will talk about the disturbing new film by A24, “Men”, which won a nationalized poster and trailer.

harperthe character played by Jessie Buckley, suffers a personal trauma and, in order to recover from internal wounds, moves to a large country house in a rural town far from the major centers. Imagining living the peaceful days she so desperately needed, she hardly expected what was to come: persecution, fear, doubts. All of this translated into men who surrounded her wherever she was.

Watch the trailer:

Rory Kinnear is the tenant of the mansion and a much more mysterious character than a simple country man who watched over his apples might seem to harper. He is the one who prints the official poster of the production.

The script and direction are by Alex Garlandthe same creator of ex-machina and Annihilation.

Synopsis

After a personal tragedy, harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to find a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding forest seems to be chasing her. What starts as seething dread becomes a complete nightmare inhabited by your darkest memories and fears in the visionary filmmaker’s new feverish, mutant horror film. Alex Garland.

MEN the disturbing film from A24 is scheduled for release on September 8 exclusively in theaters.

About Studio A24

A24 is an American film studio founded on August 20, 2012 by Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges. Based in New York City, numerous films of intense repercussion were distributed by the company, such as A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III, ex machine, room, The Witch, lady bird and The Florida Project.

Katz, Fenkel and Hodges, before A24, worked in film and production, before leaving to co-found the company (originally A24 Films) specializes in film distribution. Starting modestly in 2013 with A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan IIIthe company’s growth began with the launch of Spring Breakers at the end of the same year. They became better known after acquiring the rights in the United States to ex machine and roomand international copyright for The Witch, and has grown substantially since then. The studio has signed agreements with DirecTV Cinema and Amazon Prime in late 2013, with some of his films being distributed through these platforms, and the name was shortened to A24 in 2016.

As of 2019, the studio has received a total of 25 Oscar nominations. In 2016, films distributed by the studio won the Oscar for Best actress (Brie Larson in Room), Oscar for best feature documentary (Amy), and Oscar’s best visual effects (Ex Machina). In the Oscars 2017 edition, the cinematographic work moonlight won the category of best movie (first in its category for the studio), Oscar for best adapted screenplay and Oscar of best supporting actor (Mahershala Ali).

About Paris Films

THE Paris Films is a Brazilian company that operates in the film distribution market in Brazil and Latin America, standing out for its high cinematographic quality. In addition to having distributed great worldwide hits such as the sagas “Twilight” and “Hunger Games”, the award-winning “The good side of life”, which yielded the Golden Globe® and the Oscar® from Best actress The Jennifer Lawrence in 2013 and “Midnight in Paris”, which made in Brazil the biggest box office of a film of Woody Allenthe distributor also has in its portfolio the biggest hits of national cinema, such as the franchises “Upside down”, “Until luck do us Part”, “DPA – The Movie” and “Monica’s Gang“. In recent years the company has been at the forefront of important launches such as “John Wick”, “La La Land – Singing Seasons”, “the hut”, “Extraordinary” and “marighella”. For the next releases, the company is betting on a diversified line-up, which includes titles such as “Invincible“, “The Devil’s Light“, and the sequences “John Wick 4”, “The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents”, “White Bird – A Story of Extraordinary“, between others.

