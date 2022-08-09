Mike Tyson detonates biographical series: ‘they stole my story’







Photo: Instagram/Mike Tyson/Modern Popcorn

Mike Tyson used his Instagram profile to criticize “Mike: Beyond Tyson”, a biographical miniseries about his life. The former heavyweight champion said he was not consulted or financially compensated for the project, and accused streaming platform Hulu of “stealing his life story”.

In a post made on Saturday (6/8), Tyson compared the production to the attitude of slavers in the past. “Don’t be fooled by Hulu. I don’t approve of their story about my life. It’s not 1822, it’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives, I’m just a black man. English version, he purposely uses a racist expression) that they can sell at a slave auction”.

The post received support from personalities such as actor Jamie Foxx, rapper B-Real, leader of Cypress Hill, and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou.

When the series was announced in February 2021, the former boxer had already called the project “cultural misappropriation”.

One reason Tyson is angry is that he wanted to make a white plate miniseries about his life, which would star Jamie Foxx. Because of this, he tried to stop rival production. When he failed, he began to attack the series with many curses on social media.

“Mike: Beyond Tyson” was written by Steven Rogers, directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by Margot Robbie – who are, respectively, the writer, director and lead producer of “I, Tonya”, an award-winning film about another star. of American sports, Tonya Harding. In addition to them, Karin Gist (producer-writer of “Star” and “Mixed-ish”) joins the team as showrunner.

The cast highlights Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) as the adult version of the sportsman and also includes veteran Harvey Keitel (“Reservoir Dogs”) as boxing coach Cus D’Amato, Laura Harrier (“Spider-Man: De Homecoming”) as actress Robin Givens, who was the boxer’s first wife, and Li Eubanks (“All Rise”) as Desiree Washington, the model who accused Tyson of rape.

The production arrives in Brazil through the Star+ platform on August 25, the same day as the US launch.