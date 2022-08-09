Motion in curved space belies the law of conservation of momentum

mechanics

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 08/09/2022

This robot implements in practice a curved space.

[Imagem: Shengkai Li et al. – 10.1073/pnas.2200924119]

Breaking the law of conservation of momentum

When humans, animals, and machines move, they always lean on something, “pushing” that something – be it the ground, air or water – in the opposite direction to their movement.

The physics books tell us that this is always so, following the law of conservation of momentum, or law of conservation of momentum – whenever one body gains momentum, another body loses an equal amount of momentum.

But it seems that this is not the whole story, as Shengkai Li and colleagues at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the USA have just demonstrated.

Li has built a robot that demonstrates the exact opposite of this “constant behavior” of nature: When an object exists in curved space, it can actually move without pushing anything.

The robot is confined to a spherical surface, with an unprecedented level of isolation from the environment, so that curvature-induced effects predominate.

“We made our shape-shifting object move in the simplest curved space, a sphere, to systematically study motion in curved space,” explained Professor Zebg Rocklin. “We learned that the predicted effect, which was so counter-intuitive that it was dismissed by some physicists, actually occurred: as the robot changed shape, it advanced around the sphere in a way that could not be attributed to environmental interactions. .”

Experiment details.

[Imagem: Shengkai Li et al. – 10.1073/pnas.2200924119]

Implementation of a curved space

To confine the object on the sphere with a minimum of interaction or exchange of momentum with the environment in the curved space, the robot has a set of motors that move in curved tracks, like moving masses.

This system was connected to a rotating shaft, so that the motors always moved on the sphere. The shaft is supported by air bearings and bushings to minimize friction, and the shaft alignment has been adjusted to Earth’s gravity to minimize the residual force of gravity.

As the robot moved, gravity and friction exerted small forces on it. These forces hybridized with the effects of curvature, producing a strange dynamic with properties that none of those forces could induce alone.

What is then seen is a demonstration of how curved spaces can be constructed, and how they fundamentally challenge the laws of physics – and our intuition – designed for flat space.

“In Newtonian dynamics, acceleration requires force, which means that a stationary object cannot move without exchanging momentum with its environment. Here, we concretized a system that challenges this requirement: A robot confined to a sphere. actively changes its shape, the non-commutativity of ‘translations’ in curved spaces allows it to move forward without frictional or gravitational forces, similar to how a falling cat can use shape changes to control its orientation but not its position,” summarized the team.

applications in space

While the effects are small as robotics becomes more and more precise, understanding this curvature-induced effect can be of practical importance, as the slight gravity-induced frequency shift has become crucial to enabling GPS systems to transmit with Precise our positions to the satellites in orbit.

Ultimately, the principles of how the curvature of space can be harnessed for locomotion could allow a spacecraft to navigate the highly curved space around a black hole, the team suggests.

“This research is also related to the study of the ‘impossible engine,'” said Rocklin, referring to an engine that runs continuously. “Its creator claimed that it could advance without any propellant. Such an engine was indeed impossible, but since space-time is so slightly curved, a device could actually advance without any external force or emission from a propellant – an unusual discovery. .”

Bibliography: Article: Robotic swimming in curved space via geometric phase

Authors: Shengkai Li, Tianyu Wang, Velin H. Kojouharov, James McInerney, Enes Aydin, Yasemin Ozkan-Aydin, Daniel I. Goldman, D. Zeb Rocklin

Magazine: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Vol.: 119 (31) e2200924119

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2200924119

Other news about:

more topics