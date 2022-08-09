MP investigates whether Ceperj’s vice Mercedes was a provider present; Marcello Coimbra Costa was exonerated | Rio de Janeiro

The Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ) is investigating whether Marcello Coimbra Costa, vice president of Ceperj, received a Mercedes as a gift from a service provider of the foundation.

After the complaints of RJ2, the president of Ceperj, Gabriel Rodrigues Lopes, asked for his resignation. But Marcello remained as deputy.

On December 23rd of last year, Marcello went to a dealership in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, and bought a Mercedes in cash, with a discount, for R$ 162 thousand. The vehicle, sporty and luxurious, is armored and has a sunroof.

But the RJ2 discovered that it wasn’t Marcello who paid for the car. The money left the account of Ricardo Pires Produção de Eventos – a company that belongs to Ricardo Pires de Oliveira – one of the members of the Fair Play Institute. He is the institute’s communications and events manager.

TCE and MP open investigations to investigate irregularities in Ceperj

Days before buying the car, the Fair Play Institute received R$ 7.5 million from Ceperj for providing services for the “Esporte Presente” program.

In November, another installment of more than R$7.5 million had been paid by the government.

The Public Ministry of Rio investigates the circumstances of the purchase of Mercedes and why the car ended up in the hands of Marcello Coimbra Costa. the promoters suspect that the vehicle was used as a bribe payment.

Mercedes is in the name of the company Emme Consultoria e Marketing, a limited partnership, whose partners are Marcello Coimbra Costa and his wife, Emanuelle Santana. And it has a share capital of R$ 20 thousand.

In addition to the contract with Ceperj, the Fair Play Institute was also contracted by the State Secretary of Sports to execute the “RJ em Movimento” project, for more than R$76 million.

The TCE has already drawn attention to the similarity between “RJ em Movimento” and “Esporte Presente”. Among the companies subcontracted by Fair Play for the execution of the services is the company of Ricardo Pires de Oliveira, responsible for the purchase of Mercedes.

The report was at addresses linked to Marcello Coimbra Costa and Ricardo Pires de Oliveira, but was unable to contact them.

Marcello Coimbra Costa is the brother of the chief of staff of state deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PTB), Raphael Coimbra Baptista de Leão.

RJ2 found that Rodrigo Amorim had an influence on Marcello’s nomination for Ceperj, but the deputy denies that he made any indication.

TCE-RJ and MP investigate irregularities

Ceperj is the subject of investigations by the Public Ministry, the Electoral Justice and the State Court of Auditors.

It is investigated for the secret contraction of more than 27 thousand people. The suspicion is that these positions were distributed to government allies for political use.

More than R$ 220 million were withdrawn at the cash register. According to the MP, a clear affront to the rules for preventing money laundering.

Money that could also have been used to hire ghost employees and to make the crack – when a politician takes part of the wages of hired employees.

One of Ceperj’s projects – which the researchers are targeting – is “Esporte Presente”, a program that, according to the state government, takes sport as an instrument of education and social transformation to communities in Rio.

Ceperj hired the Fair Play Institute to help manage the project. It is a civil society organization that has a contract worth R$ 15 million.

But the RJ2 showed last week that some cores of “Esporte Presente” do not work as they should.

What those involved say

Shortly after being sought out by the RJ2O State government decided to dismiss the vice-president of Ceperj, Marcello Coimbra Costa.

He said that Governor Cláudio Castro ordered a rigorous investigation of the facts, in addition to the immediate suspension of all contracts linked to the Fair Play Institute.

O Fair Play Institute said that he is investigating the facts and that, for the time being, he will not take a position.

the deputy Rodrigo Amorim stated that it has no interference in the management of Ceperj and is not responsible for acts of third parties.

Amorim said that he made no indication and that trying to make connections between his name and that of Marcello Coimbra constitutes political persecution and an attempt to defame him.